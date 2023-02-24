Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
IVR remained flat at $13.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 795,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,065. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $463.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
