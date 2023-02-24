Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

IVR remained flat at $13.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 795,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,065. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $463.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 553,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 298,712 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.