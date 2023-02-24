iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD) Stock Price Down 2.1%

iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.77 and last traded at $44.77. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

See Also

