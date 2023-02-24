iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.36 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.

