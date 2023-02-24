iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,030 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 313,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,585 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 537,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 59,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

