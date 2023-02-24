iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,731 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after acquiring an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 512,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,185,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 281,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

