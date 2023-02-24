iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,765,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,652,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.