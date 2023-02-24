iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,417,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,635,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

