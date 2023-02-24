iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Stock Position Raised by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUSA stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.60. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $86.87.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

