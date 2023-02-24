iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.52. The company had a trading volume of 673,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,828. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average is $152.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.