iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,209. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

