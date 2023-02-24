iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Decreased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.26 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

