Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.28. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands.

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 176,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

