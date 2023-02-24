Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $82.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.21. 76,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

