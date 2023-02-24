Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $82.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.
JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.
Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.21. 76,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
