Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.45. The company had a trading volume of 280,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.16. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$31.62 and a twelve month high of C$38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

About Jamieson Wellness

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.