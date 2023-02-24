Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.2 %
AMSF opened at $54.34 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 116,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
