Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.2 %

AMSF opened at $54.34 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 116,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Stories

