Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE:EIG opened at $43.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.27. Employers has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Employers by 709.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Stories

