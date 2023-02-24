JAT Capital Mgmt LP Grows Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,279 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia accounts for approximately 2.2% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.57% of iHeartMedia worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 114.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

