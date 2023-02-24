JAT Capital Mgmt LP Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,110 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,000. Adobe makes up approximately 3.3% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

ADBE traded down $24.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,688,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.85. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $479.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

