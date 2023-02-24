Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €49.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €49.00 ($52.13) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday.

Basf Stock Down 0.4 %

BAS opened at €52.17 ($55.50) on Friday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a fifty-two week high of €66.15 ($70.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

