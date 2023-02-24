Jennifer M. Kirk Acquires 1,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Republic Services stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.72. 1,125,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,964. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
