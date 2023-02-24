Jennifer M. Kirk Acquires 1,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.72. 1,125,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,964. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.