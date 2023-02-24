JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $173.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.72.

JPM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.16. 2,320,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,970. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $150.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $412.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

