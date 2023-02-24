JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,850.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,553.08.

Booking Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,426.49 on Friday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,537.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,270.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2,027.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 96.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

