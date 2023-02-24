JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $135.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $155.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.70.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.