K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Down 2.8%

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 66,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 73,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

K2 Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at K2 Gold

In related news, Director John Edward Robins purchased 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$788,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,391,750 shares in the company, valued at C$64,443,250. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K2 Gold Company Profile

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. It also holds interest in The Wels property comprising 350 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 7200 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon.

