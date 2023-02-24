Kaman Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaman to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Kaman Stock Down 0.6 %

Kaman stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. Kaman has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $713.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAMN shares. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Kaman by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 278,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 845.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

