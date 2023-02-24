KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. KAR Auction Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.37-0.47 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.29.

KAR Auction Services Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $125,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

