KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 720,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,931. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $507,303 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at $22,631,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $10,835,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 201,227 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

