Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $15.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.95. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 41.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 141.8% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 408,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 265,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 245,412 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

