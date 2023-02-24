Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $163.32 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $163.32 million and $4.32 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00427678 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.70 or 0.28330176 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000163 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
