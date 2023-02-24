Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.78-$1.80 EPS.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,838. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Featured Articles
