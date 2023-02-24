Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.78-$1.80 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,838. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

