Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76 billion-$14.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.86 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.