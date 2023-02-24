Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76 billion-$14.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.86 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.22.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.
Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.