KeyCorp Weighs in on Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

WMT opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $383.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average of $140.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,132,374 shares of company stock worth $764,071,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

