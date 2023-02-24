Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Position Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $361,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Price Performance

KVSC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

