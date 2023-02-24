KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 1,020 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
KLA Stock Down 2.2 %
KLAC traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.85. 726,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
