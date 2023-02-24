KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 1,020 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KLA Stock Down 2.2 %

KLAC traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.85. 726,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of KLA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.