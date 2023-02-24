Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,166 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,242 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.