Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.07. 3,364,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,547,153. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $397.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

