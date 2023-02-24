Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.6% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.50 on Friday, hitting $291.32. 42,143,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,041,930. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

