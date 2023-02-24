Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.31. 1,686,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

