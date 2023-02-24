Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $144.81 and a 52 week high of $188.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.