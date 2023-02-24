Kore Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,035,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,723,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.56. 2,072,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $312.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.