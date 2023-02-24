Kore Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 82.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.4 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

GNL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

