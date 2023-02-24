Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 188,959 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,959 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.9% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. 1,697,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,494. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

