Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 453 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $159,465,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 11,431,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,399,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $273.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

