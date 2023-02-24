Kore Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

