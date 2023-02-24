Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $12.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 566,977 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 759.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

