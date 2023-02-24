Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

NYSE KRO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 102,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,721. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.10. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

