Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.87

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $11.22. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 188,263 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
