Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.87

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $11.22. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 188,263 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

