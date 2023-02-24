KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.36

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 443321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

KT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nomura cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in KT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 209,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

