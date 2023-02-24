KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.36

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 443321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nomura cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
KT Stock Down 7.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Institutional Trading of KT
About KT
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
