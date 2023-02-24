Kyber Network Crystal v2 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $140.70 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $140.70 million and approximately $33.41 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00425266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.47 or 0.28170371 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,368,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber's ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.