Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $32.15. 274,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.70. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $649,622.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,045,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,155,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,849 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

